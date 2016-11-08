Story highlights America's Cup series has six teams

Cup has been revamped for TV

Coutts aiming to to grow the sport

London (CNN) The America's Cup should be expanded to 12 teams as a way of growing the sport of sailing worldwide, five-time winner Russell Coutts said.

The 2015-16 Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series, which concludes in Fukuoka this month, is being contested by teams from Britain, New Zealand, Japan, Sweden, France and the US.

Those six syndicates will take part in two qualifying competitions next May and June, with the winner to take on defending champion Oracle Team USA in the main event in Bermuda.

"It will be a goal for anyone involved in the America's Cup in the future to have more competitive teams involved," Coutts, the chief executive officer of the America's Cup Event Authority, told CNN by phone from New Zealand.

Expansion to "10 or 12 teams" is "definitely a goal for the future," he added.

Russell Coutts speaking before the start of the 2015-16 America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth.