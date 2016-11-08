Vendee Globe: Sailing's world of adrenaline and advenure

Vendee Globe: Sailing's world of advenure
Global ambition – Competitors cross the starting line of the Vendee Globe around-the-world solo sailing race at Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France. The daunting challenge is known as "the Everest of the Seas."
Best of luck – Spectators gather by the port at Les Sables-d'Olonne to wish the competitors well. The Vendee Globe was founded by Philippe Jeantot in 1989 and has been staged every four years since 1992.
Atlantic crossing – Twenty-nine skippers set sail from France's Atlantic coast, embarking on a voyage around the southern Capes that takes approximately 100 days to complete.
Ready to go – French skipper Jean-Pierre Dick thanks the crowd lining the shore for their support before setting off.
Early birds – Spectators gather at the start of the day as the skippers prepare to set sail.
Smoke signal – Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen enjoys a relaxing cigar before setting off aboard Kilcullen Voyager.
Setting sail – Jeremie Beyou's vessel, Maitre Coq, leaves the port to begin the race.
That's the Spirit – Japanese skipper Kojiro Shiraishi waves to fans from his boat, Spirit of Yukoh.
Hope springs eternal – Competitors make their way out to sea to begin a route that takes in the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.
Something to shout about – Skipper Conrad Coleman gets his message across as the yachts prepare to leave the harbor.
Spirit of youth – Swiss skipper Alan Roura, aboard La Fabrique, is the youngest competitor in this year's race at the age of 23.
Channel change – French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h sails down the port channel towards the open sea.
Crest of a wave – French skipper Vincent Riou waves as he sets sail from France.
The hull story – The prize is competed for on 60ft (18.28 meter) monohull boats, with Titouan Lamazou, Christophe Auguin and Francois Gabart among the winners in previous years.
Splash of color – Saint Michel-Virbac, sailed by Jean-Pierre Dick, carves through the water.
Choppy waters – The sea whips up around Morgan Lagraviere's boat Safran.
Solitary splendor – Eric Bellion, aboard Comme un seul Homme, gets his race under way.
All at sea – Moments after the the start of the Vendee Globe, the waters off Les Sables-d'Olonne are a mass of boats.
Shore thing – Yachts leave the shoreline of Les Sables-d'Olonne behind as they head out to sea.
Into the blue – A flotilla of competitors at the start of their round-the-world challenge.
