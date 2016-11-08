Vendee Globe: Sailing's world of adrenaline and advenure

Breaking News

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Competitors cross the starting line of the Vendee Globe around-the-world solo sailing race at Les Sables-d&#39;Olonne, western France. The daunting challenge is known as &quot;the Everest of the Seas.&quot;
Global ambitionCompetitors cross the starting line of the Vendee Globe around-the-world solo sailing race at Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France. The daunting challenge is known as "the Everest of the Seas."
Spectators gather by the port at Les Sables-d&#39;Olonne to wish the competitors well. The Vendee Globe was founded by Philippe Jeantot in 1989 and has been staged every four years since 1992.
Best of luckSpectators gather by the port at Les Sables-d'Olonne to wish the competitors well. The Vendee Globe was founded by Philippe Jeantot in 1989 and has been staged every four years since 1992.
Twenty-nine skippers set sail from France&#39;s Atlantic coast, embarking on a voyage around the southern Capes that takes approximately 100 days to complete.
Atlantic crossingTwenty-nine skippers set sail from France's Atlantic coast, embarking on a voyage around the southern Capes that takes approximately 100 days to complete.
French skipper Jean-Pierre Dick thanks the crowd lining the shore for their support before setting off.
Ready to goFrench skipper Jean-Pierre Dick thanks the crowd lining the shore for their support before setting off.
Spectators gather at the start of the day as the skippers prepare to set sail.
Early birdsSpectators gather at the start of the day as the skippers prepare to set sail.
Irish skipper Enda O&#39;Coineen enjoys a relaxing cigar before setting off aboard Kilcullen Voyager.
Smoke signalIrish skipper Enda O'Coineen enjoys a relaxing cigar before setting off aboard Kilcullen Voyager.
Jeremie Beyou&#39;s vessel, Maitre Coq, leaves the port to begin the race.
Setting sailJeremie Beyou's vessel, Maitre Coq, leaves the port to begin the race.
Japanese skipper Kojiro Shiraishi waves to fans from his boat, Spirit of Yukoh.
That's the SpiritJapanese skipper Kojiro Shiraishi waves to fans from his boat, Spirit of Yukoh.
Competitors make their way out to sea to begin a route that takes in the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.
Hope springs eternalCompetitors make their way out to sea to begin a route that takes in the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.
Skipper Conrad Coleman gets his message across as the yachts prepare to leave the harbor.
Something to shout aboutSkipper Conrad Coleman gets his message across as the yachts prepare to leave the harbor.
Swiss skipper Alan Roura, aboard La Fabrique, is the youngest competitor in this year&#39;s race at the age of 23.
Spirit of youthSwiss skipper Alan Roura, aboard La Fabrique, is the youngest competitor in this year's race at the age of 23.
French skipper Armel Le Cleac&#39;h sails down the port channel towards the open sea.
Channel changeFrench skipper Armel Le Cleac'h sails down the port channel towards the open sea.
French skipper Vincent Riou waves as he sets sail from France.
Crest of a waveFrench skipper Vincent Riou waves as he sets sail from France.
The prize is competed for on 60ft (18.28 meter) monohull boats, with Titouan Lamazou, Christophe Auguin and Francois Gabart among the winners in previous years.
The hull storyThe prize is competed for on 60ft (18.28 meter) monohull boats, with Titouan Lamazou, Christophe Auguin and Francois Gabart among the winners in previous years.
Saint Michel-Virbac, sailed by Jean-Pierre Dick, carves through the water.
Splash of colorSaint Michel-Virbac, sailed by Jean-Pierre Dick, carves through the water.
The sea whips up around Morgan Lagraviere&#39;s boat Safran.
Choppy watersThe sea whips up around Morgan Lagraviere's boat Safran.
Eric Bellion, aboard Comme un seul Homme, gets his race under way.
Solitary splendorEric Bellion, aboard Comme un seul Homme, gets his race under way.
Moments after the the start of the Vendee Globe, the waters off Les Sables-d&#39;Olonne are a mass of boats.
All at seaMoments after the the start of the Vendee Globe, the waters off Les Sables-d'Olonne are a mass of boats.
Yachts leave the shoreline of Les Sables-d&#39;Olonne behind as they head out to sea.
Shore thingYachts leave the shoreline of Les Sables-d'Olonne behind as they head out to sea.
A flotilla of competitors at the start of their round-the-world challenge.
Into the blueA flotilla of competitors at the start of their round-the-world challenge.
The Vendee Globe -- the world's only solo, nonstop -- around-the-world sailing race has got under way from Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France.

      MainSail

      Shirley Robertson presents CNN's sailing show at these times (GMT): Nov 5: 1630; Nov 6: 0730, 2230; Nov 10: 1030, 1730; Nov 12: 0730, 2230; Nov 13: 1730.