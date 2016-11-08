Vendee Globe: Sailing's world of adrenaline and advenure

Photos: Vendee Globe: Sailing's world of advenure Global ambition – Competitors cross the starting line of the Vendee Globe around-the-world solo sailing race at Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France. The daunting challenge is known as "the Everest of the Seas." Hide Caption 1 of 21

Best of luck – Spectators gather by the port at Les Sables-d'Olonne to wish the competitors well. The Vendee Globe was founded by Philippe Jeantot in 1989 and has been staged every four years since 1992.

Atlantic crossing – Twenty-nine skippers set sail from France's Atlantic coast, embarking on a voyage around the southern Capes that takes approximately 100 days to complete.

Ready to go – French skipper Jean-Pierre Dick thanks the crowd lining the shore for their support before setting off.

Early birds – Spectators gather at the start of the day as the skippers prepare to set sail.

Smoke signal – Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen enjoys a relaxing cigar before setting off aboard Kilcullen Voyager.

Setting sail – Jeremie Beyou's vessel, Maitre Coq, leaves the port to begin the race.

That's the Spirit – Japanese skipper Kojiro Shiraishi waves to fans from his boat, Spirit of Yukoh.

Hope springs eternal – Competitors make their way out to sea to begin a route that takes in the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.

Something to shout about – Skipper Conrad Coleman gets his message across as the yachts prepare to leave the harbor.

Spirit of youth – Swiss skipper Alan Roura, aboard La Fabrique, is the youngest competitor in this year's race at the age of 23.

Channel change – French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h sails down the port channel towards the open sea.

Crest of a wave – French skipper Vincent Riou waves as he sets sail from France.

The hull story – The prize is competed for on 60ft (18.28 meter) monohull boats, with Titouan Lamazou, Christophe Auguin and Francois Gabart among the winners in previous years.

Splash of color – Saint Michel-Virbac, sailed by Jean-Pierre Dick, carves through the water.

Choppy waters – The sea whips up around Morgan Lagraviere's boat Safran.

Solitary splendor – Eric Bellion, aboard Comme un seul Homme, gets his race under way.

All at sea – Moments after the the start of the Vendee Globe, the waters off Les Sables-d'Olonne are a mass of boats.

Shore thing – Yachts leave the shoreline of Les Sables-d'Olonne behind as they head out to sea.

Into the blue – A flotilla of competitors at the start of their round-the-world challenge.