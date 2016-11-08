Freddy Tylicki: $300K raised for paralyzed jockey

Story highlights Tylicki paralyzed from waist down after fall

GoFundMe page raises over $300K

(CNN) It was the fall that shook horse racing to the core.

Freddy Tylicki was paralyzed from the waist down after he was involved in a four-horse pile-up at Kempton Racecourse last month.

New British flat racing champion Jim Crowley escaped with a broken nose, Ted Durcan fractured his right ankle, while Steve Drowne was unhurt.

Tylicki's mount Nellie Dean and the three other horses involved were all unscathed.

