Story highlights Harvey Erwin, 94, has voted in every election since 1940

Voters applauded as the WWII veteran walked to front of voting line

(CNN) World War II veteran Harvey Erwin has voted all of his life. But he had never been cheered for doing his civic duty -- at least not until today.

The 94-year-old was standing in line to vote Tuesday in Joplin, Missouri, when a man behind him spotted his Air Force hat and thanked him for his service. Erwin was a tail gunner in the 781st Bombardment Squadron and flew 25 missions during World War II.

Erwin stumbled a bit when he shook the man's hand, so another voter asked election officials if the veteran could go to the front of the line so he wouldn't have to wait so long, his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN.

"People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying "Thank you for your service," she said. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."

