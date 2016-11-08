Utah voting glitch resolved, lieutenant governor says

Story highlights
- Glitch hit machines across Washington County, Utah
- Problem led to delays at polling locations
(CNN)Utah's lieutenant governor said Tuesday night a voting glitch that had forced dozens of polling locations in one county to use emergency paper ballots was resolved.
The glitch in Washington County affected more than 30 polling locations. The issue involved cards that are inserted into the machines to record votes.
Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said the issue was resolved in the early afternoon and all machines were back up and running.
Earlier Tuesday, Cox said the cards were being "reprogrammed."
There are more than 80,000 registered voters in the state, 30,000 of whom cast their ballot early.
Nikki Gibson and her parents arrived to a voting location in Hurricane in Washington County when polls opened at 7 a.m. ET. She said staff made voters aware of an issue soon after and began using paper ballots.
"There's no privacy this way," she told CNN. "With the machines, there's privacy, but the way the place is set up there isn't enough privacy when voting with paper."
"The line is very long because obviously voting on paper is slower. Some people had to leave to go to work and didn't get to vote," she added.
Sherrie Swenson, Salt Lake County clerk, said there were no problems at all with voting machines in the most densely populated county in the state.
An independent bid by Mormon conservative Evan McMullin has turned Utah into a surprise battleground state this year, though CNN's Road to 270 map lists it as leaning Republican.