Utah voting glitch resolved, lieutenant governor says

(CNN) Utah's lieutenant governor said Tuesday night a voting glitch that had forced dozens of polling locations in one county to use emergency paper ballots was resolved.

The glitch in Washington County affected more than 30 polling locations. The issue involved cards that are inserted into the machines to record votes.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said the issue was resolved in the early afternoon and all machines were back up and running.

Earlier Tuesday, Cox said the cards were being "reprogrammed."

There are more than 80,000 registered voters in the state, 30,000 of whom cast their ballot early.

