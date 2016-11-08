Viral video shows voter fraud? Take a closer look

(CNN) A 12-second video making the rounds on social media Tuesday appears to show a voter repeatedly touching a voting machine screen to select Donald Trump, while a red light stays on in the column for Hillary Clinton.

But even as some people claim it's clear evidence of vote rigging in Pennsylvania, the man who originally posted the video says that's not what he's saying.

The video has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

this is what I was talking about, they fixed it but it was on some nut shit at first. pic.twitter.com/GO5Y9FCnYN — ædonis | hotep (@lordaedonis) November 8, 2016

The ballot booth video is from @lordaedonis, who was pretty active on Twitter Tuesday, both before and after the video grabbed people's attention.

"Everybody keep tryna tell me I said the machine was rigged & I never said that, it was just weird how it happened," he Tweeted.

