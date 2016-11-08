This election guide's not so helpful

Story highlights The guide told voters to bring the voter registration card to the polls

But you don't need that card to vote

(CNN) We're pretty sure voters don't need this kind of help.

Urban Outfitters, the sellers of tragically hip clothing for teens and millennials, tweeted out an election guide for voters on Monday.

It started off fine, reminding people when the election will be and telling them how to find their polling place.

Then it kind of went off the rails.

This tweet announced Urban Outfitters' 2016 election guide.

The guide said voters need a "voter's registration card" for their state in order to vote. That's not true. No state requires voters to present their voter registration card before voting.

