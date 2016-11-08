Voter: Family at odds over Clinton, Trump

Story highlights A Michigan voter tells CNN that one family member will not talk to her if she does not vote for Trump

Her husband is supporting Clinton

(CNN) It may be Election Day, but that doesn't mean everyone has decided who gets their vote.

One Michigan voter talked to CNN's Jessica Schneider on her way to cast her ballot in Warren, and she appeared incredibly conflicted in trying to decide who to vote for.

"I have one family member that won't talk to me if I don't vote for Trump," she said. "And my husband is voting for Clinton."

Undecided voter: One family member said he won't talk to me if I don't vote Trump, but my husband is for Clinton. https://t.co/LPUDmwE0YR — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 8, 2016

The voter, who didn't give her name, told Schneider she had voted for Hillary Clinton in an absentee ballot but couldn't bring herself to send it in. In an effort to make a decision, she went to listen to Donald Trump Jr. speak the day before, but that wasn't enough to convince her to vote for the Republican nominee, either.

"Honestly, I really am undecided," she said. "I'm going to go in there and ... vote somebody."

Read More