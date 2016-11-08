Tim Kaine ends up second in line behind 99-year-old voter

Story highlights Kaine told CNN the line was "very long" at his Virginia polling station

Kaine was beaten to his Richmond polling place by a 99-year old woman, Minerva Turpin

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine displayed a time-honored trait for a vice president -- preparedness -- showing up at his Richmond, Virginia, polling place 15 minutes early on Tuesday.

Despite his planning, Kaine ended up second in line -- perhaps also appropriate for the potential vice president.

Kaine told CNN's "New Day" that he "got to my polling place about a quarter until 6," and that "there was already a line" when he arrived.

The Virginia senator was beaten to the polls by 99-year old Minerva Turpin.

"Well, Ms. Turpin gave me reason to believe that I might win her vote. I voted at a senior center that's two blocks from my house. She is the president of the residents' association. So she welcomed me -- she was the first voter, I was the second voter. She pinned my 'you voted' stick on after I completed my ballot," he said.

I wanted to be first at my polling place, but 99-year-old Minerva Turpin beat me to it. Looks like I need to get used to being number two! pic.twitter.com/9YvWOjuKUe — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 8, 2016

