Hundreds flock to Susan B. Anthony's grave on Election Day

(CNN) Voters made an Election Day pilgrimage to Susan B. Anthony's gravesite in honor of the pioneering activist who fought for women's suffrage.

Since early voting commenced in October, voters have paid their respects to Anthony by decorating her tombstone with stickers.

The tributes came as Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination this summer -- the first time in U.S. history a woman won such a nod from a major political party.

The Rochester, New York gravesite has long been a hot destination during election season and is particularly popular on Election Day.

Because of the site's popularity, the cemetery will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday. It usually closes at 5:30 p.m.