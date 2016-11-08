Washington (CNN) Conservative street artist Sabo, a longtime supporter of Sen. Ted Cruz, told CNN last week that after months of refusing to back the Republican presidential nominee, and initially vowing to "write in Cruz," he will now be voting for Donald Trump.

Over the last few months, Sabo has gradually budged from #NeverTrump, to riding the Trump train "for the day" in an anti-Clinton art project, to maybe Trump and then finally, to a cautious Trump voter.

The artist's journey echoes Cruz's own difficult process in coming to terms with Trump, where the Texas senator gradually went from denouncing Trump, to endorsing him "after many months of careful consideration."

"In the past year I wrote Trump off as a shill for Hillary (Clinton). What seemed like his constant self-destructive approach helped to support this thought. What helped to break this idea for me, what finally won me over, was watching how hard he's been kicking Hillary, Bill, and the media in the teeth," the staunchly conservative artist told CNN in an email Friday.

Sabo depicts Hillary Clinton as a Soviet Union leader, Donald Trump as Italy's Benito Mussolini and President Barack Obama as Gen. Aladeen from the film, "The Dictator."

Sabo's art has taken the streets of Los Angeles by storm for years during the 2016 campaign, infuriating and often shocking residents of the largely progressive city.

