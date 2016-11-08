Breaking News

Ron Johnson earns surprise GOP win in Wisconsin Senate race

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 11:58 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Washington (CNN)Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has staged an unlikely comeback to win reelection in Wisconsin, according to a CNN projection, closing the door significantly on Democrats' attempts to win back the Senate.

Johnson had been essentially abandoned by national Republicans, with and Democrat Russ Feingold, whom Johnson ousted in 2010, assumed to be the heavy favorite.
    In another reflection of Republicans' stronger-than-expected night, Johnson rallied and solidly rebounded. In the race's final weeks, money poured into the state as polls tightened.
    Wisconsin was considered one of the top two Democratic pick-up opportunities, along with Illinois. Now that Republicans have held onto seats in Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, leaving Democrats few remaining seats to capture.
    Democrats have only flipped one seat so far -- that held by Mark Kirk in Illinois.