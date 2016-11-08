Breaking News

Richard Burr wins North Carolina Senate race

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 11:09 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Washington (CNN)North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr has outlasted a challenge by a liberal insurgent, according to a CNN projection, another GOP victory that limits Democrats' chances of holding the Senate.

Burr defeated Deborah Ross, a Democratic attorney and former state legislator, who mounted a surprisingly strong challenge in the presidential battleground state. Burr's win takes another seat off the map for Democrats and increases the chances that Republicans will hold the Senate.
    A former head of the ACLU, Ross was vulnerable to Republican attacks on her legal record. Rival groups portrayed her in advertisements as extreme and out of touch with the middle-of-the-road state.
    Republicans have so far managed to hold key Senate seats in Indiana, Ohio and Florida, according to CNN projections. Democrats have flipped one seat in Illinois.