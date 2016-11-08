Richard Burr wins North Carolina Senate race

Story highlights Burr defeated Deborah Ross, a Democratic attorney and former state legislator

Republicans have so far managed to hold key seats in Indiana, Ohio and Florida

Washington (CNN) North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr has outlasted a challenge by a liberal insurgent, according to a CNN projection, another GOP victory that limits Democrats' chances of holding the Senate.

Burr defeated Deborah Ross, a Democratic attorney and former state legislator, who mounted a surprisingly strong challenge in the presidential battleground state. Burr's win takes another seat off the map for Democrats and increases the chances that Republicans will hold the Senate.

A former head of the ACLU, Ross was vulnerable to Republican attacks on her legal record. Rival groups portrayed her in advertisements as extreme and out of touch with the middle-of-the-road state.

Republicans have so far managed to hold key Senate seats in Indiana, Ohio and Florida, according to CNN projections. Democrats have flipped one seat in Illinois.