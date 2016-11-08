PA couple split on election: 'Do you guys actually love each other?'

(CNN) As millions of American citizens march to the polls Tuesday to fulfill their constitutional duty and right, it's clear that the results of the 2016 election may divide the nation, its states, and even certain cities and towns. But is it splitting some households too?

In Washington County, just south of Pittsburgh, an elderly couple has agreed on a lot of things during their 37-year marriage. But who should be the next president is not one of them.

"You're voting for Donald Trump, you're voting for Hillary Clinton," asked CNN's Miguel Marquez while interviewing Jackie and Bill Krachala.

CNN talks to a couple, who is divided on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. They are in line to vote in Pennsylvania https://t.co/fVi0JzQhd1 pic.twitter.com/Dh8kM4S0UW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 8, 2016

The couple is split, and they weren't shy about explaining why.

"He's the best there is right now. We need somebody strong," said Jackie, explaining her support for the Republican nominee. "We need our country that can be our country again and not be owing all the other countries."

Read More