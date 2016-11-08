PA couple split on election: 'Do you guys actually love each other?'

(CNN)As millions of American citizens march to the polls Tuesday to fulfill their constitutional duty and right, it's clear that the results of the 2016 election may divide the nation, its states, and even certain cities and towns. But is it splitting some households too?
In Washington County, just south of Pittsburgh, an elderly couple has agreed on a lot of things during their 37-year marriage. But who should be the next president is not one of them.
"You're voting for Donald Trump, you're voting for Hillary Clinton," asked CNN's Miguel Marquez while interviewing Jackie and Bill Krachala.
The couple is split, and they weren't shy about explaining why.
"He's the best there is right now. We need somebody strong," said Jackie, explaining her support for the Republican nominee. "We need our country that can be our country again and not be owing all the other countries."
Her husband sees it differently.
"She's the best of the two," insisted Bill, before couching his support with a caveat. "I don't think either one of them are capable of running a country correctly without prejudice and I believe that the experience is what counts."
In wrapping up his conversation with the conflicted couple, Marquez had one simple question:
"Do you guys actually love each other?" he joked.
For Jackie, their love "trumps" politics.
"Oh yeah. What are you gonna do?" the Trump voter laughed.