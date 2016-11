Women in pantsuits send a message on Election Day

Story highlights Voters' outfits subtly reflect history and candidate allegiance

Pantsuits and hats have become telling Election Day symbols

(CNN) For Hillary Clinton supporters, Tuesday isn't just Election Day. It's pantsuit day, and these women (and some men) are dressing the part.

The pantsuit is an emblem of women's struggles and the long history of their fight for gender equality. The outfit is the symbol of the Facebook group Pantsuit Nation , which has become a safe space for Clinton supporters who face antagonism from family or friends.

Plus, the pantsuit is a subtle way to make a statement within the bounds of not wearing candidate paraphernalia to the polls, which is restricted.

Donald Trump supporters, on the other hand, are bringing out a trademark accessory of their own: the "Make America Great Again" hat.