Oregon parties brawl over robocalls to 'inactive' voters

Oregon is one of three vote-by-mail states

Atlanta (CNN) Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins has asked the state Justice Department and the FBI to look into automated calls erroneously telling some Oregon residents that they are not registered vote -- calls that Atkins said are unduly confusing residents and may wrongly leave them with the impression their votes won't count.

The controversy unfolded last week and has the two major political parties pointing fingers. The state doesn't know how many calls were made, but complaints have come in from throughout the state, Atkins' spokeswoman Molly Woon said Monday.

"We're trying to figure out who's behind it and if there's anything illegal going on," Woon said.

The state Democratic Party blamed Republicans, alleging they were sending calls to nonafilliated and Democratic voters and therefore were trying to suppress their votes.

"For the Oregon Republican Party to tell 'active voters' that they're 'inactive voters,' and thus may not qualify to vote, is no small error and could clearly interfere with an active voter's perceived right to vote, and their belief that they can vote. This is clearly voter suppression," state Democratic Party chair Frank Dixon said.

