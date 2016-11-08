N.C. county requests voting hours extension after glitch

Story highlights At least five precincts in North Carolina had to switch to paper poll books earlier in the day

Thirty-seven percent of registered voters in Durham County are black

(CNN) The Durham County Board of Elections requested from North Carolina Tuesday that voting be extended in the county by 90 minutes.

The unanimous recommendation, which was sent to the state Board of Elections at 1:30 p.m. ET, came after a glitch in the electronic voter check-in system required a switch to paper roll books, Durham County Board of Elections spokesperson Briana Khan told CNN.

By state rules, all voting locations in the county have to be affected for an extension of voting hours. The county has brought in 60 additional staff to work on providing more data to the state on how much the voting has been affected, Khan said.

At least five precincts in North Carolina had to switch to paper poll books earlier in the day. The move came "out of an abundance of caution," according to Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections

The "glitches" in the check-in software forced the precincts to switch to paper poll books to check-in voters, but no votes cast will be affected, Gannon said.

