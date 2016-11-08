Negative ads dominate in campaign's final days

(CNN) Don't worry -- this nasty election isn't ending on a positive note.

Of nearly 70,000 political television ads that ran in recent days, less than one in 10 were primarily positive, a CNN analysis of data from Kantar Media/CMAG shows.

The overwhelming majority -- 92% -- had either negative messages or focused on differences between the two candidates. Only 3% focused on positive messages about Clinton, and 5% were built around positive messages about Trump.

The ads -- 69,500 spotted by Kantar Media between November 1-5 -- reflect the closing arguments made by the presidential campaigns and outside groups like super PACs. Over the course of the final week, about $110 million will be spent on television advertising, according to data from the ad tracking firm.

In this year of divisive rhetoric, it appears that's how the candidates have chosen to end it.

