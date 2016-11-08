CNN lights up the sky at the Empire State Building

(CNN) Hey, New Yorkers, look up!

The Empire State Building is shining bright on Election Night with a breathtaking display of photography, real-time election results, maps, social media mosaics from voters and custom animations, all to commemorate this historic election.

The Empire State Building is partnering exclusively with CNN, Instagram, and CA Technologies to showcase the stunning visuals on one of the country's most iconic landmarks. The projections will continue throughout the night, and will ultimately unveil the 45th President of the United States.

The event at the famed building is the grand finale of the #MyVote nationwide tour , where CNN correspondents toured the country in the Campaign Camper and talked to real voters about their political views. During this tour, we collected thousands of images of voters from Instagram, many of which will be displayed through the projections.

Not in New York? The #MyVote projections will also be featured at the Newseum in Washington, and on the Miracle Mile in Las Vegas. The Coit Tower in San Francisco will also be lit up in either red or blue lights, depending on how the state race is called.

