(CNN) A member of the Senate Republican leadership on Tuesday rejected a call by some GOP senators for a long-term blockade of any future Supreme Court nominees if Hillary Clinton wins the White House.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker also said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Hillary Clinton is victorious that President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland could get a vote before the end of the year, although top GOP leadership aides insist a nominee won't be confirmed until next year.

In acknowledging Republicans would have to at some point allow a Clinton nominee to come up for a confirmation vote, Wicker also made clear GOP senators would not rush to embrace her first picks if the individuals were considered too liberal or out of the mainstream.

"I think at some point a president puts a nominee forward that can be confirmed," Wicker told CNN in an interview. "Maybe not the first one or the second one but at some point the president gets to put someone on the Supreme Court."

"That's why this race is so important, this race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump," said Wicker, who as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is a member of the Senate GOP leadership.