Continetti: Trump candidacy not a 'fluke'

(CNN) Donald Trump might be an usual Republican presidential nominee, but conservative Washington Free Beacon editor Matthew Continetti says just don't call him a "fluke."

"There's a feeling, I know, of people who say that Trump is a fluke, and I just don't believe that to be the case," Continetti told CNN's "Party People" podcast hosts Kevin Madden and Mary Katherine Ham in a conversation less than a week before Election Day.

Continetti, who is also a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard, said the voters who are now behind the real estate mogul's presidential bid are among the same supporters who backed Ross Perot in 1992 -- another political outsider who ran on a message of fighting free trade efforts.

"They were the ones who were cheering Sarah Palin the loudest in 2008," Continetti said. "They were there, the core of the tea party in 2010. And now they're for Donald Trump. So you just see a very populist movement at the heart of the Republican Party that is open to radical solutions to America's problems."

