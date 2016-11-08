Marco Rubio wins Senate reelection

Story highlights Rubio handily defeated Rep. Patrick Murphy

Rubio originally ran for the GOP presidential nomination

(CNN) Marco Rubio has won reelection to the Senate, according to a CNN projection, keeping one of the Republican Party's brightest stars in office in advance of perhaps another presidential bid.

Rubio handily defeated Rep. Patrick Murphy, once a promising Democratic recruit who faced questions about whether he embellished his resume. Democrats were once optimistic about Murphy's Florida bid, but later largely pulled all advertising in the expensive state in order to finance buys in other contests.

Rubio originally ran for the GOP presidential nomination and pledged to not seek another term in the Senate.

But after dropping out of the race, Republican leaders pressured him to re-consider, and his entry into the fold virtually cleared the crowded field for the Republican nomination.