One person killed, three wounded in shooting near LA-area polling station

Story highlights One person died at a hospital, three others were wounded

The gunshots were not fired inside the polling stations

(CNN) One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday near two polling locations in Azusa, California.

Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina said one person died after being taken to a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Azusa Police Department with the officer-involved shooting, Sgt. Vincent Plair told CNN.

An LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter took at least two shooting victims to a hospital.

The polling centers have been "impacted," authorities said.

