Koch brothers won't say who they voted for

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

(CNN)Charles and David Koch, who have assembled the most powerful fundraising network in Republican politics, stunned some GOPers this year by not mobilizing their resources to boost Donald Trump.

And now, we've learned it's unclear if they held their nose and voted for him.
    "That's a private decision," said James Davis, a Koch spokesman, when asked who the brothers backed on Tuesday.
    The Kochs have been unsparing of the Republican nominee's platform on trade, immigration and criminal justice.
    At one point, Charles Koch suggested that it was "possible" Clinton could be a better president.
    He did though later tell his donors that the idea of him voting for the Democratic nominee was a "blood libel."
