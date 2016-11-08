Breaking News

Clinton team and Jon Bon Jovi take Mannequin Challenge: 'Don't stand still, vote'

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 2:06 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

  • The mannequin challenge requires people to assume a dramatic pose while standing still
  • Clinton's campaign filmed the video before departing North Carolina

Washington (CNN)Time stood still for a minute on Hillary Clinton's campaign plane Monday.

Former President Bill Clinton froze mid-smile, Jon Bon Jovi in mid-strum, and the Democratic presidential nominee and her top aide Huma Abedin didn't move. Then they all burst into laughs and cheers as the Mannequin Challenge came to an end.
The Clinton campaign, following a campaign event in Raleigh headlined by Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi, taped their version of what has become a viral internet challenge. Their message: get out and vote.
    The Mannequin Challenge requires people to hold a dramatic pose as long as they can. The campaign seemed to have fun with it, breaking their poses as the words, "Don't stand still. Vote today," splashed across the screen.
    A Clinton aide told CNN that some of the staffers have enjoyed watching the Mannequin Challenge and suggested the campaign tape their own before they departed for New York.
    The Mannequin Challenge was popularized by a viral social media clip from a group of Florida high school students.
    Since then, celebrities Adele, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Ellen DeGeneres and athletes Stephen Curry and Tim Tebow have given it a try.

