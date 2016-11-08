Man arrested in scuffle at Florida polling place

(CNN) A Florida man was charged with simple battery stemming from a scuffle outside a polling site, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies went to a poll at a Lake Worth recreation center after receiving a disturbance call involving two men, the sheriff's office said.

A 39-year-old man was videotaping a 68-year-old man with his cell phone, authorities said, but the older man objected and slapped the phone out of the younger man's hand, causing it to fall to the ground.

The younger man struck the older man and caused him to fall to the ground, the sheriff's office said.

Fearing for his safety, the older man said he had a weapon, authorities said. He didn't actually make a threat and had a concealed weapons permit for the weapon he was carrying, the sheriff's office said.

