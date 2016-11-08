First exit polls: More Latinos, Asians voting

This story will be updated repeatedly as new exit poll data comes in.

(CNN) The nation's electorate is getting a little less white.

Some 70% of voters Tuesday were white, compared with 72% four years ago. The share of black voters also slipped to 12%, down from 13%.

Meanwhile, the Latino voting population ticked up to 11%, from 10%, and the Asian to 4%, from 3%.

-- As of 6 p.m.

Voters like their candidate

Throughout the campaign, many Americans said they would have to choose between the lesser of two evils . But when it came time to go to the polls, 42% of voters said they strongly favor their candidate.

Only 25% said their vote was based on the dislike of the other options. Another 31% said they like their candidate, but they have reservations.

-- As of 6:10 p.m.

Voters made decision before September

Voters made up their mind whom to vote for a long time ago, according to early exit poll data.

Some 62% of voters decided before September whom their candidate would be. Another 26% decided in either September or October.

But only 12% decided over the past week or in the last few days. This suggests that the recent revelations of the FBI reopening and then closing its investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and Donald Trump's "locker room" talk and accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior did not have much impact on Americans as they went to the polls.

--As of 5:30 p.m.

Voters not excited about Clinton or Trump

Not much of a choice.

That's how many voters feel about this year's presidential candidates. Only about four in 10 voters said they would be excited or optimistic about either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in the White House next year, according to early exit polls.

That contrasts with their view of the current president. Some 54% of voters going to the polls today said they approve of the job Barack Obama is doing as president.

And while there's been lot of talk by Donald Trump about the election being rigged, about eight in 10 said they were at least somewhat confident that the results of the election would be counted accurately.

The economy remains the most important issue for majority of voters, but Americans were about evenly split on which candidate would better handle the economy.

Having a change candidate is the top priority for about four in 10 voters, but just over one in five said they wanted a candidate with experience or judgment.

-- As of 5 p.m.