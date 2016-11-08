Story highlights Rep. Todd Young will hold the Republican seat.

Young defeated another US representative in the Republican primary.

(CNN) Evan Bayh failed to recapture his old Senate seat in Indiana, according to a CNN projection, succumbing to a barrage of Republican attacks that stripped him of his once-sizable lead in the polls.

Rep. Todd Young will hold the Republican seat, complicating Democrats' efforts to take back the Senate. Bayh, a former governor and senator in the state and the scion of a famous political family, entered the race this summer at the last-minute urging of Democratic leadership.

He was once seen as a heavy favorite in the race but saw his numbers plummet as GOP groups targeted his career after leaving the Senate and painted him as a Washington insider.

Young defeated another US representative in a competitive Republican primary this spring.