Election Day 2016: A historic moment arrives

By Stephen Collinson, CNN

Updated 5:44 AM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Washington (CNN)Americans will cast their verdicts on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Tuesday after an exhausting, acrimonious campaign that at times revolted the nation and tore at its fabric.

History will be made no matter how the vote turns out. Clinton would become the first woman to win the presidency in the 240-year history of the United States. A Trump triumph would represent a massive repudiation of the Washington establishment not seen in generations.
Both candidates argue the election presents an unusually significant choice for a divided nation. Democrats warn that Trump, with his rhetoric on race, gender and immigration, would represent a rejection of core American values. Trump insists his outsider campaign represents America's last chance to drive out a corrupt political establishment that has turned its back on blue-collar workers.
    "Years from today, when your kids and grandkids ask what you did in 2016, when everything was on the line, I want you to be able to say that you did vote," Clinton told a crowd of thousands in Philadelphia Monday. "You voted for an inclusive, big-hearted, open minded country. (A) future that will make sure that we all keep moving together. Because I do believe we are stronger together. And you voted for an America where we build bridges not walls."
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, November 7.
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, November 7.
    President Barack Obama speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, on Independence Mall, in Philadelphia on Tuesday, November 7.
    President Barack Obama speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, on Independence Mall, in Philadelphia on Tuesday, November 7.
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is reflected by a teleprompter while greeting supporters in Pittsburgh on Monday, November 7.
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is reflected by a teleprompter while greeting supporters in Pittsburgh on Monday, November 7.
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump examines a rubber mask of himself during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, on November 7.
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump examines a rubber mask of himself during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, on November 7.
    Trump's face is obscured by a teleprompter as he holds a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 7.
    Trump's face is obscured by a teleprompter as he holds a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 7.
    U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak at a Clinton rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 7.
    U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak at a Clinton rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 7.
    Preparations continue November 7 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where Clinton will hold an election night event.
    Preparations continue November 7 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where Clinton will hold an election night event.
    Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Sunday, November 6.
    Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Sunday, November 6.
    Trump supporters take photos in Minneapolis on November 6.
    Trump supporters take photos in Minneapolis on November 6.
    Trump addresses supporters in Minneapolis on November 6.
    Trump addresses supporters in Minneapolis on November 6.
    Clinton and NBA basketball player LeBron James wave to a crowd in Cleveland on November 6.
    Clinton and NBA basketball player LeBron James wave to a crowd in Cleveland on November 6.
    Clinton supporters hold signs in Cleveland on November 6.
    Clinton supporters hold signs in Cleveland on November 6.
    Clinton boards her campaign plane in Cleveland on November 6.
    Clinton boards her campaign plane in Cleveland on November 6.
    A crowd lines up for a rally supporting Trump in Sioux City, Iowa, on November 6.
    A crowd lines up for a rally supporting Trump in Sioux City, Iowa, on November 6.
    Clinton shakes hands with supporters during a rainstorm in Miami on Saturday, November 5.
    Clinton shakes hands with supporters during a rainstorm in Miami on Saturday, November 5.
    Clinton supporters wait outside an early voting center in the predominantly Cuban-American neighborhood of West Miami, Florida, on November 5.
    Clinton supporters wait outside an early voting center in the predominantly Cuban-American neighborhood of West Miami, Florida, on November 5.
    Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at an airport rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on November 5.
    Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at an airport rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on November 5.
    People climbed a wall to get a better view of Trump in Wilmington.
    People climbed a wall to get a better view of Trump in Wilmington.
    Trump attends a rally in Denver on November 5.
    Trump attends a rally in Denver on November 5.
    Singer Katy Perry shows off a coat reading "I'm With Madam President" during a Clinton event in Philadelphia on November 5.
    Singer Katy Perry shows off a coat reading "I'm With Madam President" during a Clinton event in Philadelphia on November 5.
    Police guard a men's room where a protester was being held after he disrupted a Trump rally in Reno, Nevada, on November 5.
    Police guard a men's room where a protester was being held after he disrupted a Trump rally in Reno, Nevada, on November 5.
    Police officers and Secret Service agents take a man away in handcuffs after the Reno disruption.
    Police officers and Secret Service agents take a man away in handcuffs after the Reno disruption.
    Members of the Secret Service rush Trump off the stage in Reno.
    Members of the Secret Service rush Trump off the stage in Reno.
    Children wait for the start of a Clinton rally in Detroit on Friday, November 4.
    Children wait for the start of a Clinton rally in Detroit on Friday, November 4.
    Supporters listen to Clinton in Detroit on November 4.
    Supporters listen to Clinton in Detroit on November 4.
    Clinton speaks at the rally in Detroit on November 4.
    Clinton speaks at the rally in Detroit on November 4.
    Clinton joins Beyonce and Jay Z on stage during a free concert in Cleveland on November 4.
    Clinton joins Beyonce and Jay Z on stage during a free concert in Cleveland on November 4.
    Trump rallies supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on November 4.
    Trump rallies supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on November 4.
    Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway waits backstage at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on November 4.
    Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway waits backstage at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on November 4.
    Ground crews await Trump's arrival for a rally in Wilmington, Ohio, on November 4.
    Ground crews await Trump's arrival for a rally in Wilmington, Ohio, on November 4.
    Clinton, seen in a reflection, applauds as her former primary rival, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigns for her in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, November 3.
    Clinton, seen in a reflection, applauds as her former primary rival, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigns for her in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, November 3.
    Trump holds a rally in Selma, North Carolina, on November 3.
    Trump holds a rally in Selma, North Carolina, on November 3.
    Trump speaks in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 3.
    Trump speaks in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 3.
    A young girl attends a Clinton rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 2.
    A young girl attends a Clinton rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 2.
    Trump addresses supporters in Pensacola, Florida, on November 2.
    Trump addresses supporters in Pensacola, Florida, on November 2.
    Trump gestures in Pensacola on November 2.
    Trump gestures in Pensacola on November 2.
    People attend a Clinton rally in Phoenix on November 2.
    People attend a Clinton rally in Phoenix on November 2.
    Clinton smiles as she greets supporters in Phoenix on November 2.
    Clinton smiles as she greets supporters in Phoenix on November 2.
    Clinton waves in Phoenix on November 2.
    Clinton waves in Phoenix on November 2.
    Clinton greets customers at a barbershop in North Las Vegas on November 2.
    Clinton greets customers at a barbershop in North Las Vegas on November 2.
    Trump appears at a rally in Orlando on November 2.
    Trump appears at a rally in Orlando on November 2.
    A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando on November 2.
    A banner flies overhead at a Trump rally in Orlando on November 2.
    Clinton, right, and aide Huma Abedin stand aboard Clinton's campaign plane as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a campaign rally on Friday, October 28. News broke during the flight that the FBI was reviewing new emails related to Clinton's personal server, bringing an issue they had assumed was behind them back into the campaign. The emails being examined were part of an investigation into former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin's estranged husband, who is accused of sexting with a girl who was purportedly underage. On November 6, FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that after reviewing the new emails, the agency stood by its opinion that Clinton should not face criminal charges.
    Clinton, right, and aide Huma Abedin stand aboard Clinton's campaign plane as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a campaign rally on Friday, October 28. News broke during the flight that the FBI was reviewing new emails related to Clinton's personal server, bringing an issue they had assumed was behind them back into the campaign. The emails being examined were part of an investigation into former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin's estranged husband, who is accused of sexting with a girl who was purportedly underage. On November 6, FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that after reviewing the new emails, the agency stood by its opinion that Clinton should not face criminal charges.
    Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. "We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," she said. "Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."
    Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. "We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," she said. "Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."
    Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
    Clinton speaks at her news conference on October 28.
    Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
    Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
    Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
    Trump supporters attend a rally in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
    Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
    Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Lisbon, Maine, on October 28.
    Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
    Clinton speaks in Cedar Rapids on October 28.
    Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
    Trump smiles at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 28.
    Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, October 27.
    Clinton attends a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, October 27.
    First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
    First lady Michelle Obama hugs Clinton at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on October 27.
    A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
    A Clinton supporter takes a selfie at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem on October 27.
    Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
    Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.
    Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate's arrival in Sanford on October 25.
    Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate's arrival in Sanford on October 25.
    Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
    Clinton attends a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 25.
    A shadow of Clinton's campaign plane is seen as the candidate prepares to land in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
    A shadow of Clinton's campaign plane is seen as the candidate prepares to land in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.
    Clinton, center, claps for US Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
    Clinton, center, claps for US Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.
    Clinton greets the crowd after the final presidential debate of the 2016 campaign.
    Clinton greets the crowd after the final presidential debate of the 2016 campaign.
    Trump with his family following the debate.
    Trump with his family following the debate.
    Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
    Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.
    Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
    Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.
    Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
    Trump greets supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 18.
    Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
    Trump holds a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 17.
    Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke rails against the electoral system at the Trump rally in Green Bay. Clarke told the crowd, "It is pitchfork and torches time in America."
    Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke rails against the electoral system at the Trump rally in Green Bay. Clarke told the crowd, "It is pitchfork and torches time in America."
    Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
    Trump speaks to supporters in Green Bay.
    Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
    Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.
    The view from Clinton's campaign plane on October 14.
    The view from Clinton's campaign plane on October 14.
    Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
    Clinton headlines a fundraiser in Seattle on October 14.
    Clinton's campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.
    Clinton's campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.
    In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump said Clinton is a "failure."
    "Hillary is the face of failure," he said Monday. "She's the face of failed foreign policy. Look at what she's done with emails, look at the mess. Look at the mess and the corruption."
    The final full day of campaigning was dominated by a frenzied travel schedule for both candidates. Clinton was joined by high wattage celebrity surrogates including Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Lady Gaga.
    Clinton won the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, as eight residents cast midnight ballots in an Election Day tradition. Four voted for Clinton, two backed Trump while one person supported Libertarian Gary Johnson and another person wrote in 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney.

    Path to the presidency

    The Democratic nominee has an easier path to the presidency. She must hang onto traditionally Democratic states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, exploit her advantage among minorities and highly educated voters to win states like Virginia, Colorado and Nevada, and pick off several swing states where she is locked in a tough race with Trump.
    Trump will likely need North Carolina, Florida and Ohio, all of which are races within the margin of error. And then he must make an almost perfect run through battleground states such as New Hampshire and Iowa. Even then, he will likely have to find a way to snatch away a state from Clinton's firewall. If he fails to take North Carolina or Florida, he will need Rust Belt wins from Pennsylvania and Michigan.
    Clinton goes into Election Day with a four-point national lead in CNN's Poll of Polls and an advantage in many battleground states.
    Hillary Clinton wins Dixville Notch midnight vote
    Democrats are encouraged by indications of a surge of Hispanic voters in early voting in Florida and Nevada. But there also are warning signs for Clinton, with African-Americans not as large a proportion of the early-voting electorate as they were for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
    CNN's most recent electoral map shows Clinton is projected to win 268 electoral votes from states that are solidly blue or leaning in her direction. Trump has 204 votes from states that are solidly in his column or leaning that way. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the White House.
    While the focus will be squarely on the two rivals as the results roll in on Election Day, Obama took his place in the spotlight Monday. He campaigned furiously for his former Democratic political rival, apparently enjoying one of his last chances as president to replicate the soaring speeches of his 2008 campaign.
    Obama introduced Clinton in Philadelphia during a speech that served as a symbolic passing-of-the-baton against the backdrop of Independence Hall.
    "We now have the chance to elect a 45th president who will build on our progress who will finish the job ... who is smart, who is steady and who is tested," Obama said. "She will work, she will deliver. She won't just tweet."
    Obama's last campaign
    The President said he was betting on Americans not to elect Trump on Tuesday.
    "America, I am betting on you one more time," Obama said, predicting the nation would "reject fear" and chose hope.
    Michelle Obama, who has used her popularity to become perhaps Clinton's other most powerful surrogate, called on Democrats to turn out in huge numbers on Tuesday to prevent Trump becoming president.
    "This election is on us. It is in our hands," she said. "If we get out and vote tomorrow, Hillary Clinton will win."

    Battle for Congress

    The presidential election is not the only close race that will wrap up on Tuesday. Democrats are battling to grab back the Senate from Republicans. The GOP, meanwhile, is expected to hold onto the House of Representatives, but likely with a reduced majority.
    House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday that he would run again for the top job, despite reports in recent days that he may opt out or that more radical members of his restive caucus could try to oust him, after deeming him insufficiently supportive of Trump.
    "I am going to stay -- you know why? Because I moved our majority to put out a very specific and coherent agenda. We have it, we're running on it," Ryan said on the Charlie Sykes radio show.
    Asked who would win the presidential race on Tuesday, Ryan said he genuinely did not know, because "it is such a weird election, such a volatile election."