Trump peeks at Melania's ballot, memes pop up faster than you can say 'hanging chad'

(CNN) As Donald Trump and his family strode into their assigned polling locales, cameras flashed, and mics were hot.

And as the Republican presidential candidate seemingly shaded in his own name, his eyes wandered, his neck craned, and the Internet took notice.

This picture is everything. pic.twitter.com/m9Blodj90f — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 8, 2016

MELANIA: of course I'm voting for you

DONALD: I know I trust you

MELANIA: good

DONALD: pic.twitter.com/KTaB1ThvSh — rob (@rockymomax) November 8, 2016

Standing next to his wife Melania, the real estate mogul couldn't help but double check that his spouse was using ink to cement support for her husband.

Trump forced to keep his eye on his wife while voting. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/drMcRo2pdV — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 8, 2016

When you trust your wife to vote for you, but not really. pic.twitter.com/tLprW7iXI3 — Master of None (@Gabbienain) November 8, 2016

Referring back to the Slovene American former model's RNC speech, some wondered if Melania Trump was again following a Democratic Party playbook.

See the problem with @realDonaldTrump copying Melania's ballot is that Melania copied hers from Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/b95l3oTo6L — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) November 8, 2016

Caught peeking at his wife's ballot, Twitter drew comparisons to everything from school exams to less likely, third party candidates:

When you know you got the right answer but you just checking your friend's test to make sure pic.twitter.com/vR0RucJlSF — Michael Rudolph (@MRudolphComedy) November 8, 2016

Read More