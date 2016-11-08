Story highlights Sosha Adelstein went into labor on Friday

But first she had to drop off her ballot

(CNN) Little Bella Rose, like so many Americans, couldn't wait for the historic 2016 election.

Her mother, Sosha Adelstein, went into labor Friday afternoon in Colorado -- four days before the expected arrival of her first child on Election Day, according to CNN affiliate KTRL-TV.

So Adelstein made an unexpected stop at the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder's Office to drop off her ballot, the TV station reported.

"We ran over there and kind of made it just in time, because like shortly after that I was like, 'OK, it's time. We got to get to the hospital,'" she said, according to KTRK.

Adelstein's partner, Max Brandel, accompanied the proud mom and also made sure to drop off his ballot before welcoming Bella Rose into the world in time for the highly anticipated vote.

