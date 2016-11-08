Breaking News

Pregnant Colorado woman votes on the way to giving birth

(CNN)Little Bella Rose, like so many Americans, couldn't wait for the historic 2016 election.

Her mother, Sosha Adelstein, went into labor Friday afternoon in Colorado -- four days before the expected arrival of her first child on Election Day, according to CNN affiliate KTRL-TV.
    Sosha Adelstein had expected her first child to arrive on Election Day.
    So Adelstein made an unexpected stop at the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder's Office to drop off her ballot, the TV station reported.
    "We ran over there and kind of made it just in time, because like shortly after that I was like, 'OK, it's time. We got to get to the hospital,'" she said, according to KTRK.
    Adelstein's partner, Max Brandel, accompanied the proud mom and also made sure to drop off his ballot before welcoming Bella Rose into the world in time for the highly anticipated vote.
    Adelstein and partner Max Brandel make a last-minute stop to vote.
    "They came in to drop off their ballots and sign the ballot envelopes," Boulder County spokeswoman Mircalla Wozniak told the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper.
    "The election judge could tell she was in labor."
    Brandel told the paper that the two voted for Hillary Clinton.