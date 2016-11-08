Chance the Rapper leads hundreds from concert to early vote site

Story highlights
(CNN)Chicago rap star Chance the Rapper led hundreds of crowd members from a free concert to an early voting location in the city on the night before Election Day, an effort dubbed the "Parade to the Polls" that was captured and shared on social media.
Chance, a longtime supporter of Hillary Clinton, has performed on behalf of the Democrat before. This time, he directed throngs of attendees from the free concert he headlined in Grant Park to an early voting center nearby.
Participants shared pictures and videos of the effort on Twitter:
Several hundred people attended the free concert in Grant Part's Petrillo Music Shell, ABC 7 reported, after which organizers from the Black Youth Project led crowds to the early voting sites in the Chicago Loop, the city's downtown.
According to CNN affiliate ABC 7 Chicago, Cook County officials reported that early voting numbers so far had broken 2008 records, registering a 24 percent increase from that year.