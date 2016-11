Chance the Rapper leads hundreds from concert to early vote site

Story highlights Chance the Rapper leads concertgoers to early voting location

(CNN) Chicago rap star Chance the Rapper led hundreds of crowd members from a free concert to an early voting location in the city on the night before Election Day, an effort dubbed the "Parade to the Polls" that was captured and shared on social media.

Participants shared pictures and videos of the effort on Twitter:

all these people on their way to vote thanks to @chancetherapper #StayWokeAndVote pic.twitter.com/usAjmjUhsr — mads (@madelinejane__) November 8, 2016

Several hundred people attended the free concert in Grant Part's Petrillo Music Shell, ABC 7 reported, after which organizers from the Black Youth Project led crowds to the early voting sites in the Chicago Loop, the city's downtown.

