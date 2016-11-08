Navarro: 'Sweet, sweet justice' if Latino vote defeats Donald Trump

(CNN) With the very first state projections trickling in, political commentator Ana Navarro pumped her usual brand of energy and enthusiasm on CNN, sprinkling in a guarantee amidst the guesswork.

"I can assure you that Donald Trump is going to get historic low numbers amongst Latinos, probably going to be in the teens," predicted the avowed Republican.

Referencing a well-covered conflict Trump has had with the Hispanic community -- including his platform-defining pledge to build that now-infamous wall along the Mexico-US border -- Navarro suggested that struggles with that demographic could provide an ironic twist to the evening.

.@ananavarro: "It would be sweet, sweet justice if tonight it was the Latino vote that defeated Donald Trump" https://t.co/ZTdYJw8TuU — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 8, 2016

"If he breaks 20 [percent with Latinos] it's a good night for him," she said. "If, after everything he has said, after every attack he has made against Latinos, after he has thrown out Latino anchors from press events, after he hasn't done any outreach, after he has questioned and judged our citizenship, after he has called Mexicans rapists, it would be sweet, sweet justice if it was a Latino vote that defeated Donald Trump."

Navarro then followed up her anti-Trump speech with a similar message in her native-tongued Spanish, prompting host Anderson Cooper to quip: "You are not a Trump supporter, Ana Navarro."

