Election night in 140 characters

Updated 9:16 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

A screen displaying the election results is seen over the stage that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak on at the Javits Center in New York. Americans are still heading to the polls to decide who will become the nation's 45th president.
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watches early results during an election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
"I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
Clinton and Trump cookies were on sale at the Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors on election night.

