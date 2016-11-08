Election night in 140 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors on election night.
Whatever happens tonight, everything, everyone has believed about polls, data, and the electoral map is being turned on its head— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 9, 2016
.@HillaryClinton was an awful candidate, but you can't overstate Trump's ability to deliver the basic change message in this campaign.— Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) November 9, 2016
Trump is on his way; ballroom is filling up. Lots of happy young men with strong handshakes. #ElectionNight— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 9, 2016
@FridaGhitis Tolerance for half of the voters in the country who don't vote D is part of the reason for this result. Trump didn't cause it.— shefails2follow (@shefails2follow) November 9, 2016
Looks like the United States government will fully be in Republican hands starting in 2017. This is incredible.— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 9, 2016
Put yourself in the shoes of immigrants and Muslims and imagine what they are feeling right now— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 9, 2016
I've never felt more validated for not voting for either of these people. #ElectionNight— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 9, 2016
we shall fight with growing confidence-we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills-we shall never surrender— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) November 9, 2016
.@jaketapper reports Clinton under-performing with union households. Is this about economic populism? Or sexism? Or both and more?— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
So Dems still saying, "demographics means GOP has a losing strategy." Except it's winning. And there's no easy way back from this.— haroon moghul (@hsmoghul) November 9, 2016
Looks like the unstoppable Clinton presidential machine may be stopped for the 2nd time #ElectionNight— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 9, 2016
What's sad is Dems will blame Comey and call Republicans bigots. Instead of acknowledge flawed candidate, Obamacare, unemployment, etc.— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 9, 2016
Not sure yet how Black Women voted but the assumption #HRC would get ALL our votes didn't factor in racial divide in the women's movement.— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) November 9, 2016
Trump could have a Republican House and Senate. Nothing to hold him in check— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 9, 2016
Tomorrow, no matter what happens, gonna have to have a real heart to heart with my fellow white people.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
Florida for Trump... If this keeps up, tomorrow we will all be swimming in an ocean of progressives' tears... #ElectionDay— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 9, 2016
Enough with the 'moving to Canada' jokes. Stand and claim America, whatever the final tally.— Eric Liu (@ericpliu) November 9, 2016
America always moves forward. Our history tells us so. At times we do take a step back but in the end we find our way.— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) November 9, 2016
My friends: Trump may win. But we are not defeated. We will fight to ensure that good trumps hate. And I'm confident in time we will win— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) November 9, 2016
Dems blaming Comey need to look squarely at their candidate. #ElectionNight— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 9, 2016
America is trying to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain THATS for sure tonight! #Elections2016 #ElectionDay— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) November 9, 2016
Republicans have been stoking racial resentment among white voters for 50 years. Trump isn't aberration. He's a culmination.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
They're all laughing in Raqqa right now. Trump's victory will be the end of any meaningful coalition against terrorism.— haroon moghul (@hsmoghul) November 9, 2016
A little more humility would be a good start in interpreting this election. @CNN— David Gergen (@David_Gergen) November 9, 2016
Things still ongoing, but this is what I feared. It is why we have all tenaciously continued to write ag Trump despite the hate mail.— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) November 9, 2016
Historically, in the absence of any good choices, this is how an authoritarian demagogue wins. Good job, Dems and GOP.— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 9, 2016
If Trump wins, Nigel Farage is relevant again. He's the British politician with strongest links to the new president #ElectionNight— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 9, 2016
CNN projects Trump wins Ohio — but note, he was widely projected to take Ohio. Not major blow to Clinton. Just a blow to, ya know, America.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
From a NeverTrump, moderate Republican point of view, this is awful. Trumpism has not been repudiated. It's done quite well #ElectionNight— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 9, 2016
If only Democrats had nominated a strong candidate. #ElectionNight https://t.co/pWNUtpefGc— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 9, 2016
Let me see if I understand this:— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
Republicans love markets.
Markets fear Trump presidency.
Republicans ignore markets and support Trump?
Half of the US has been seething for 8 yrs about President Obama. Could #HRC be suffering from America's Black Man Backlash? #ElectionNight— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) November 9, 2016
Changing my @TIME 2016 person of yr prediction (who most influenced news) to James Comey #ElectionNight— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) November 9, 2016
We may have a chance to test the theory that the world will come to an end if Trump becomes president of the United States #ElectionNight— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 9, 2016
Donald Trump could win this thing. And whether he wins or not, that he was this competitive has huge ramifications for GOP #ElectionNight— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 9, 2016
You know that moment in a @Disney movie when the mom dies and the evil step mother moves in ... I feel dread #ElectionNight— Mel Robbins (@melrobbins) November 9, 2016
The Trump path has become wider. Still a night for history just buckle up!— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 9, 2016
Please, America. I still want to believe that we are fundamentally good and optimistic and inclusive. And united.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
Our long national nightmare is not over. #ElectionNight— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 9, 2016
Crazy. I wonder if this is what it felt like in Great Britain before "Brexit." ... And we laughed at those 'silly Brits!' #ElectionNight— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) November 9, 2016
I'll tell you what I keep telling all my friends who are texting me freaking out — don't worry about a state until it's CALLED.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
Turns out not as many people are 'outraged' by Trump's message as reported. Whatever happens tonight, America will be different tomorrow— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) November 9, 2016
Assuming Trump still loses, Republicans cannot ignore his voters. He's found plenty of new ones. #ElectionNight— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 9, 2016
Bigger picture question #ElectionNight is what the narrow FL margin and sharp rural v urban/suburban divide says about PA?— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) November 9, 2016
How many ppl are googling Canadian immigration laws right now? #ElectionNight— Nayyera Haq (@nayyeroar) November 9, 2016
Remember: If Trump loses florida, he pretty much loses the election. If Trump wins Florida he still needs to win many more battlegrounds.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 9, 2016
Whatever happens, we are seeing a realignment in popular vote. #ElectionNight— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 9, 2016
9 oclock and Trump has reason to feel encouraged.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 9, 2016
If, IF these tight margins persist #ElectionNight it doesnt bode well for the final winner to govern effectively— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) November 9, 2016
Every 4 yrs the right forgets that it takes longer to count counties with cities, where more liberals vote. https://t.co/8MWpaG40U9— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 9, 2016
John McCain back in to Senate. Good. War hero, great man. #ElectionNight— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 9, 2016
GA too close to call = bad news for Trump and R trend. Also means overestimating his support among working class white ppl. #ElectionNight— Nayyera Haq (@nayyeroar) November 9, 2016
The deeper problem is that, even if Hillary wins, will be too damn close. Can't believe how many of my fellow Americans support Trump.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
How did we ever have elections without Twitter? And should we go back to those days— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 9, 2016
US elections always feel like Civil War reenactments. North v South. Black v White. Battlegrounds. Our language says a lot about our culture— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) November 9, 2016
With 8 o'clock states closing, things are looking very good for Hillary Clinton. She's pulling ahead in swing states.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 9, 2016
Actually captures the mood in the ballroom well #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/sCOuBxq54c— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 9, 2016
Early win for @robportman in Ohio. Looks like @marcorubio cruising to victory too. Good news for @GOP @NRSC in effort to control the Senate— Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) November 9, 2016
"I'm Willa, and I approved this message." And so did her mother. #ImWithHer #ElectionNight #WomenCanStopTrump pic.twitter.com/QDaGih9P5O— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016
Just sat down @cnn to begin 6 straight hours on what will be a historic #electionnight regardless of who wins. pic.twitter.com/3aoRPHKc76— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) November 9, 2016
The big question tonight -besides who wins -- is whether a concession speech will follow, foreshadowing what's ahead for next 4 years— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 9, 2016
Let's not forget about control of the #Senate #Senate #Senate #Senate !!!! No matter who wins, we need to keep the GOP majority as a check!— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) November 9, 2016
We'll know we've made progress in America when we don't have to break voters down by race. What will we talk about then? #ElectionNight— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) November 8, 2016
A big Q: does Trump outperform Romney's 206 EVs from 2012? If so, it will give the Trump wing of the party a strong argument abt the future— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 8, 2016
Polls close in 30 in 6 states. Look out for Virginia and Georgia as crucial contests. #ElectionNight— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 8, 2016
Americans are paying attention. This may just be the election that killed apathy. #accidentalbenefits https://t.co/Ik6eJLKixM— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 8, 2016
On Election Day, CITIZEN is the biggest job in the United States. Also on every day after Election Day.— Eric Liu (@ericpliu) November 8, 2016
Already, analysts saying Clinton/Dems need to understand forces that animated Trump phenom. No. Racism needs to be delegitimized again.— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) November 8, 2016
"Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost."~J.Q Adams— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) November 8, 2016
