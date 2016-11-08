Joshua A. Douglas is a law professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law who specializes in election law and voting rights. He is the co-editor of " Election Law Stories ." He has contributed to and volunteered for the Hillary Clinton campaign. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas . The opinions expressed are his own.

(CNN) Long lines are a routine part of Election Day in many places. So too are requests that courts order polls to stay open late. When in doubt, judges should grant these requests.

Of course, a willingness to tip the scales in favor of voters does not mean that a court should grant every possible request to extend the polling hours. A plaintiff still must show that there was some issue at the polling site that warrants an extension. Courts should require plaintiffs to have actual evidence of potential disenfranchisement before ordering a later closing time. And courts cannot act unilaterally to extend polling hours, like a Cincinnati judge did earlier this year , just because of news reports of long lines. They must wait for a formal request from voters who will suffer disenfranchisement because of whatever issue arises.

There is really no way to avoid these last-minute requests on Election Day. We simply cannot anticipate every possible glitch that may occur on the ground. Planning for contingencies is always advisable, but sometimes the unanticipated -- such as machines not working, an emergency closing of a polling place or a weather event -- occurs.

Our judicial system should be flexible enough to allow voters, who otherwise legitimately would make it to the polling place on time, to cast their ballots.

Closing the polls when there are legitimate concerns as to whether people can make it to vote because of some problem or glitch undermines the notion that everyone should participate in our democracy.

Our election system is messy and imperfect. Sometimes legitimate issues occur that make it difficult or impossible for voters to participate. When these issues arise, as they surely will, judges should be willing to extend the polling hours so that everyone may exercise their fundamental right to vote.