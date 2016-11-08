Meghan Markle: Prince Harry warns press about harassing girlfriend

Story highlights Prince says he is worried about Markle's safety

London (CNN) Britain's Prince Harry warned the media Tuesday against harassing his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, in a rare statement issued by Kensington Palace.

The statement, which confirms the pair's relationship for the first time, said that "the past week has seen a line crossed," and accused the press and social media trolls of sexist and racial abuse.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

"His girlfriend Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public -- the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments," read the statement, which was issued by Prince Harry's communications secretary through the palace Twitter account.

Meghan Markle at AOL Studios in New York on March 17, 2016.

"Some of it has been hidden from the public -- the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of the papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers to get to her front door."

The warning put an end to weeks of media speculation over whether the two were in a relationship.

