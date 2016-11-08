France identifies suspected coordinator of Paris, Brussels attacks

Story highlights Suspected coordinator is cousin of brothers who struck in Belgian capital in March

Source: Oussama Atar, 32, is believed to have directed Paris and Brussels attacks from Syria

(CNN) Investigators have identified the suspected coordinator of the Paris and Brussels terror attacks as Oussama Atar, a French intelligence source has told CNN.

Atar, also known as Abu Ahmad, is a cousin of the El Bakraoui brothers who blew themselves up in the Brussels Airport and metro attacks in March

Atar, 32, who has dual Belgian and Moroccan nationality, is suspected of having directed the attacks from Syria.

The source said that investigators found proof on the laptop of one of the Bakraoui brothers

Ibrahim and Khalid El Bakraoui both detonated suicide bombs in the March 22 attacks in the Belgian capital that killed 32 people and injured more than 300

