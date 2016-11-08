France identifies suspected coordinator of Paris, Brussels attacks

Story highlights
(CNN)Investigators have identified the suspected coordinator of the Paris and Brussels terror attacks as Oussama Atar, a French intelligence source has told CNN.
Atar, also known as Abu Ahmad, is a cousin of the El Bakraoui brothers who blew themselves up in the Brussels Airport and metro attacks in March.
Atar, 32, who has dual Belgian and Moroccan nationality, is suspected of having directed the attacks from Syria.
The source said that investigators found proof on the laptop of one of the Bakraoui brothers.
Ibrahim and Khalid El Bakraoui both detonated suicide bombs in the March 22 attacks in the Belgian capital that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.
Ibrahim, along with another bomber, blew himself up in the departure lounge of Brussels Airport in Zaventem before his brother detonated his on the Brussels subway about half an hour later.
The attacks in Belgium came four months after an even deadlier assault on Paris on November 13, 2015. Seven attackers killed 130 people in multiple gun and bomb attacks across the French capital.
Investigators have long said the attacks were planned and carried out by the same ISIS network.