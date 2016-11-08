Breaking News

Lady Gaga wears iconic jacket belonging to Michael Jackson at Hillary Clinton rally

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

(CNN)If you thought Lady Gaga's outfit at Hillary Clinton's rally Monday night looked familiar, you're right.

Gaga took the stage in North Carolina at Clinton's final campaign event and fans were quick to point out that the singer's jacket looked a lot like Michael Jackson's famous threads.
    As it turns out, the jacket was indeed once owned by the King of Pop. Jackson actually wore the black and red military-esque ensemble to the White House in 1990 when he met with President George H. W. Bush and received a humanitarian award.
    The jacket was one of 55 items Gaga bought from an auction of Jackson's belongings in 2012.
    At the time of her purchase, Gaga tweeted: "The 55 pieces I collected today will be archived & expertly cared for in the spirit & love of Michael Jackson, his bravery, & fans worldwide."