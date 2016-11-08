Breaking News

Celebs moving if Donald Trump wins

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:48 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Story highlights

  • Some celebs are threatening to relocate
  • Canada is a popular destination for those who want to move

(CNN)Oh Canada.

It happens every presidential election.
    Some star will declare that if their candidate does not triumph, they shall be fleeing for our northern neighbor. Or Europe. Or outer space.
    Here's a list of a few celebs who have threatened to be out of here should Republican candidate Donald Trump win the White House on Tuesday.
    Do you &quot;Believe&quot; Cher will flee the planet?
    Do you "Believe" Cher will flee the planet?

    Cher

    The superstar singer has been Cher-ing all her feelings via Twitter this election season.
    She wins the award for the furthest declared destination if the real estate magnate prevails.
    "If he were to be elected, I'm moving to Jupiter," she tweeted last year.
    Better call... a moving company for Bryan Cranston if Trump wins.
    Better call... a moving company for Bryan Cranston if Trump wins.

    Bryan Cranston

    Cranston may not have been "Breaking Bad" when he said during The Bestseller Experiment podcast that he is headed to Vancouver if Trump wins.
    "I would definitely move," he said "It's not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won't."
    Habla español? Amy Schumer might have to learn it if she moves to Spain due to a Trump victory.
    Habla español? Amy Schumer might have to learn it if she moves to Spain due to a Trump victory.

    Amy Schumer

    The comedienne may or may not have been joking when she said she's bound for Spain should Hillary Clinton lose.
    "My act will change because I'll need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain, or somewhere," she said. "It's beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It's too crazy."
    Chelsea Handler already bought a house in another country, just in case.
    Chelsea Handler already bought a house in another country, just in case.

    Chelsea Handler

    Like fellow funnywoman Schumer, the talk show host says she, too, has her eye on Spain.
    But Handler's gone one better: she said she's already got a home ready.
    "I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't, I will leave the country," she said in May on "Live With Kelly and Michael."
    My name is Barbra... Can I live here, mate?
    My name is Barbra... Can I live here, mate?

    Barbra Streisand

    The iconic singer may be headed down under.
    Streisand told "60 Minutes" in Australia that she was worried about the election results.
    "I'm either coming to your country, if you'll let me in, or Canada," she said.
    Oh, Canada, here I come... if Trump wins, Lena Dunham says.
    Oh, Canada, here I come... if Trump wins, Lena Dunham says.

    Lena Dunham

    The "Girls" star seemed pretty firm in her assertion at the Matrix Awards in April that she is Vancouver-bound should Trump win.
    "I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will," she said.
    Because of you, Donald Trump, Ne Yo will head north if the Democratic candidate doesn&#39;t win the White House.
    Because of you, Donald Trump, Ne Yo will head north if the Democratic candidate doesn't win the White House.

    Ne Yo

    The singer said he's planning to kick it with buddy (and Canadian) rapper Drake if Clinton loses.
    "I'm moving to Canada straight away," he told TMZ. "Me and Drake gonna be neighbors if Donald Trump becomes president."

    And if Clinton wins...

    We are unsure as to where Trump supporters may be planning to flee if Clinton wins. But one fan tweeted "I'M MOVING TO RUSSIA IF TRUMP LOSES."