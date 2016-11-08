Breaking News

Celebrities, proving they're just like us, head to the polls

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 5:41 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Did Justin Timberlake break the law with this selfie?
Did Justin Timberlake break the law with this selfie?

    JUST WATCHED

    Did Justin Timberlake break the law with this selfie?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Did Justin Timberlake break the law with this selfie? 01:10

Story highlights

  • Taylor Swift, Conan O'Brien, and Lena Dunham are among the famous faces who've taken to social media to show off their voting stickers

(CNN)Being a celebrity might score people preferential treatment in many cases, but on voting day, they're just like the rest of us.

On Tuesday, several famous faces took to social media to prove even they could carved out some time to brave lines and cast their vote.
    Among them: Taylor Swift, who apparently had to stand in a line; Kelly Ripa, who brought along her son, a first-time voter; and "Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd, who boasted about his first time voting in the general election as a U.S citizen.
    Check out some more voting selfies from Conan O'Brien, Anne Hathaway, Lena Dunham, and more below.
    Note: All of them took a cue from Justin Timberlake's voter selfie drama and waited until they were out of the voting area to snap their selfie.
    Read More
    Live and learn, celebrities.

    Today is the day. Go out and VOTE 🇺🇸

    A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    #Vote 💋💋💋

    A video posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

    Nothing like the feeling of witnessing your child vote for the first time. Nothing. MAKE IT COUNT! 🇺🇸

    A photo posted by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

    Right off the plane from Hawaii to go vote. #electionday

    A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

    Our family voted and we couldn't be happier. How 'bout you??

    A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

    Yes I did!!! 👍🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ivoted

    A photo posted by Sarah Drew (@thesarahdrew) on

    Boys are stoked to #vote!

    A photo posted by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on

    I voted today for @hillaryclinton ❤️💙❤️💙 I am so proud of all of you who did the same! #imwithher

    A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on