(CNN) Being a celebrity might score people preferential treatment in many cases, but on voting day, they're just like the rest of us.

On Tuesday, several famous faces took to social media to prove even they could carved out some time to brave lines and cast their vote.

Among them: Taylor Swift, who apparently had to stand in a line; Kelly Ripa, who brought along her son, a first-time voter; and "Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd, who boasted about his first time voting in the general election as a U.S citizen.

Check out some more voting selfies from Conan O'Brien, Anne Hathaway, Lena Dunham, and more below.

Note: All of them took a cue from Justin Timberlake 's voter selfie drama and waited until they were out of the voting area to snap their selfie.