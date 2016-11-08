Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody tangle

Story highlights Jolie's camp says she will retain custody

Pitt's camp disputes that

(CNN) Who gets custody of the Pitt-Jolie children?

That has been the question since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September -- and it remains in dispute.

Jolie's camp argues there is already an agreement in place that allows her to retain custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

"We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago," read a statement from Jolie's camp issued to CNN Monday. "In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother's custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children's best interest."

A source close to Jolie said there is no expiration date on the agreement, but modifications could be possible depending on what's in the best interest of the children.

