Has a 'missing nuke' from 1950 been found off Canada?

Story highlights Inactive nuclear bomb reportedly found in Canada

Plane carrying dummy nuke went down over British Columbia in 1950

(CNN) A diver hunting sea cucumbers may have found the so-called "missing nuke" jettisoned by a US bomber in 1950.

Canadian coastal defense forces will investigate water around Prince Rupert, in British Columbia, after diver Sean Smyrichinsky found a mysterious object on a recent trip, officials told CNN.

"I came out from the dive and I came up and I started telling my crew, 'My god, I found a UFO. I found the strangest thing I'd ever seen'," Smyrichinsky told the CBC , a CNN partner broadcaster.

After friends told him of a B-36 bomber that crashed in 1950 with a Mark IV nuclear weapon on board, he looked up photos of the bomb online.

"It was a piece that looked very much like what I saw," he told the broadcaster. "The plane that was carrying the bomb, it crashed 50 miles south of where I found that object."

