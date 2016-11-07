Australian police find baby koala in woman's bag

(CNN) A woman arrested by police in Brisbane, Australia, shocked officers by handing over a zipped bag containing a baby koala.

The 50-year-old woman was stopped during a patrol and arrested on "outstanding matters." When asked if she had anything to declare, she presented the green canvas bag and told them a koala was inside.

"Not quite believing their ears the officers cautiously un-zipped the bag and found this gorgeous (koala)," Queensland Police Service statement said in a statement Monday.

They are looking into claims the woman found the protected animal the previous night.

The six-month-old koala, which weighed 1.5 kilos, has been given to Australia's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which said the koala was dehydrated but "doing well."

