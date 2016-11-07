Antonio Guterres Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Personal:
Birth date: April 30, 1949
Birth place: Lisbon, Portugal
Birth Name: Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres
Marriages: Catarina Vaz Pinto (2001-present); Luisa Melo (1972-1998, her death)
Children: A son, a daughter and a stepson
Education: Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon
Other Facts:
Guterres is a member of the Club de Madrid, a global organization of former presidents and prime ministers that aims to promote democratic values and leadership worldwide.
Timeline:
1971-1975 - Professor at Instituto Superior Técnico.
1974 - Ministerial assistant to Mario Soares, a socialist who later became the prime minister and president of Portugal.
1976-1983 and 1985-1995 - Member of Portugal's parliament.
1981-1983 - Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and president of its Commission for Demography, Migrations and Refugees.
1991 - Co-founds the Portuguese Refugee Council.
1992 - Is elected secretary-general of the Socialist Party of Portugal.
1992-1999 - Vice president of the Socialist International, a global organization of social democratic, socialist and labor parties.
October 1995-2002 - Prime minister of Portugal.
1999-2005 - President of the Socialist International.
2000 - President of the European Council.
October 13, 2016 - The UN General Assembly formally approves Guterres as the new secretary-general, succeeding Ban Ki-moon. His five-year term begins January 1, 2017.