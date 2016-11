Story highlights Three bodies have been found on real estate agent Todd Kohlhepp's property

WSPA: Investigators are checking multiple properties he's owned inside and outside South Carolina

(CNN) Authorities have found a third body on the property of Todd Kohlhepp, the South Carolina real estate agent accused of murder and kidnapping.

The body, found Monday, was close to another body recovered the day before, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told reporters. The official said he could not say whether those two bodies were male or female.

Local church members pray on Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff's property on Monday.

Last week, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Charles Carver on Kohlhepp's farm near Woodruff. Carver was the boyfriend of Kala Brown, who was rescued from a metal shipping container on Kohlhepp's property

Kohlhepp was arrested last week after authorities found the chained Brown, who was screaming for help. Kohlhepp confessed to a series of killings, authorities said.

The registered sex offender faces murder and kidnapping charges. Authorities say he could be connected to at least seven homicides. They're also checking other properties he's owned inside and outside the state, CNN affiliate WSPA reported. Woodruff is in northwestern South Carolina.

