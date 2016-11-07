(CNN) Authorities have found a third body on the property of Todd Kohlhepp , the South Carolina real estate agent accused of murder and kidnapping.

The body, found Monday, was close to another body recovered the day before, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told reporters. The official said he could not say whether those two bodies were male or female.

Local church members pray on Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff's property on Monday.

Kohlhepp was arrested last week after authorities found the chained Brown, who was screaming for help. Kohlhepp confessed to a series of killings, authorities said.

South Carolina realtor Todd Kohlhepp faces multiple murder charges.

"We're not going to close the door on anything," said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Here's a look at bizarre twists in this dizzying case:

Kidnapping cracks open cold cases

After his arrest, Kohlhepp pointed investigators to areas on his property where he said two bodies were buried, authorities said.

The search took an unexpected turn when Kohlhepp allegedly confessed to killings that took place 13 years ago at a motorcycle shop in Chesnee, about 15 miles north of Spartanburg.

CNN Map

Kohlhepp told detectives details that only the killer would have known about the homicides at Superbike Motorsports, authorities said.

Business owner Scott Ponder, his mother Beverly Guy, service manager Brian Lucas and employee Chris Sherbert -- were found fatally shot inside the shop on November 6, 2003, CNN affiliate WYFF News 4 reported.

Ponder's widow, Melissa Ponder, told WYFF : "I'm sad, relieved, in shock."

Couple missing since August

The body of Kala Brown's boyfriend, Charles David Carver, was found last week

Carver and his girlfriend Brown, who was found alive, had been missing since August.

Brown told investigators she watched Kohlhepp shoot her boyfriend, a solicitor said in court on Friday.

The coroner said he found multiple gunshot wounds to the upper part of Carver's body.

More bodies, more charges?

Kohlhepp, who previously spent 15 years behind bars for kidnapping, did not enter a plea at his kidnapping hearing Friday. He appeared without an attorney. The judge sent the bail matter to a circuit court.

Over the weekend, prosecutors charged Kohlhepp with four counts of murder in connection with the 2003 killings.

It remains unclear whether Kohlhepp will be indicted on additional charges.