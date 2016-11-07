Oklahoma earthquake forces evacuations, school closures

Story highlights No injuries reported after 5.0-magnitude earthquake in central Oklahoma

School will be closed in Cushing, Oklahoma, Monday to assess damage

(CNN) A strong earthquake that rumbled through central Oklahoma Sunday night has caused damage to buildings and resulted in the evacuation of nearby residents.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Division and the Oklahoma Geological Survey recorded a 5.0 magnitude earthquake near Cushing, about 50 miles southwest of Tulsa.

The United States Geological Survey had originally recorded it to be a 5.3 magnitude before downgrading the quake slightly.

So far, no injured have been reported.

But first responders had evacuated at least one senior living complex, according to Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain. Those residents were provided shelter at a youth center gymnasium in Cushing.

