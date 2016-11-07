Ohio man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS

Story highlights Aaron Travis Daniels was arrested trying to board a flight in Columbus, authorities say

Authorities say he sent money to an ISIS operative and wanted to go to Libya

(CNN) A 20-year-old Ohio man was arrested Monday on suspicion of trying to join ISIS, the Department of Justice said.

Aaron Travis Daniels of Columbus faces a charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Daniels, also known as Harun Muhammad and Abu Yusef, was arrested while trying to board a flight out of Columbus on Monday. Federal authorities said his ultimate destination was Libya, where he had planned to join ISIS.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniels sent $250 in January to an ISIS operative "and had communicated his commitment to violent overseas jihad."

Investigators said there was no reason to believe Daniels was trying to recruit others, CNN affiliates WSYX and WTTE reported.

