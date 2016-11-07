Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Janet Reno
Janet Reno was America's first female attorney general but she's remembered for two of the biggest controversies of the 90s: the Waco standoff and the Elian Gonzalez raid. She died this morning at 78 after a long battle with Parkinson's. (BTW, here's how Gozalez is doing now).
2. Campaign 2016
FBI Director James Comey rocked the campaign again by clearing Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing in that new batch of discovered emails. Comey said most were duplicates the FBI's already seen. Clinton made no mention of the all-clear because the last thing she wants to talk about is her e-mails.
3. ISIS
First, Mosul. Now, Raqqa. Arab and Kurdish militia groups -- backed by the US -- are prepping to hit the heart of ISIS in Syria. Officials are telling everyone to be patient, though. It'll take some time for the forces to take and hold villages in the countryside before they can take on ISIS in the city.
4. South Carolina murders
The man accused of chaining a woman by the neck inside a shipping container on his farm may be a serial killer. Cops found multiple bodies on realtor Todd Kohlhepp's property. And he confessed to killing four other people 13 years ago. In total, he may be connected to at least seven homicides.
5. Nicaragua elections
Looks like President Daniel Ortega will win his fourth term in a landslide. And this time his wife, Rosario Murillo, will be at his side -- to have and to hold power as vice president. Nicaragua's Constitution bars such nepotism, but for some inexplicable reason, the Supreme Court says it's cool.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
Standing still
#MannequinChallenge, the latest internet obsession, involves doing absolutely nothing. Seriously.
Suit up
Want to make a statement on Election Day, but can't because of polling place rules? Well, it's pantsuits for Hillary fans. Trump fans will go red.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The first emoji convention was held this weekend in (where else?) San Francisco.
Bear in a bag
Police stopped a woman in Australia and wanted to know what was in her bag. Not much, just a cute baby koala.
Underground marvel
What's the subway commute like in North Korea? You'll see chandeliers, marble pillars -- and lots and lots of propaganda.
AND FINALLY ...
Road hogs
Guess the rules of the road don't apply to this emu dad and his seven cute bebehs.